Latest: 56 speeding drivers detected already as Gardaí conduct national Slow Down Day

Update 10.30am: So far today, Gardaí and GoSafe have checked over 11,000 vehicles and detected 56 travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Speed checks have already caught one driver doing 100kph in a 60kph zone at Youngstown, Athy and another travelling at 95kph in a 60kph zone at Ardnacrusha in Clare.

Op Slowdown: Waterford Traffic: Detection of three speeding offences

between 7:30/8:30am. 140/126/125 in 100km/h zone. pic.twitter.com/VUwDfscvPv — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 26, 2017

The ‘Slowdown’ operation commenced this morning and will continue until 7am on Saturday.

Earlier: Speed is a factor in one third of all fatal collisions, according to road safety experts.

Gardaí are conducting a national Slow Down Day until 7am tomorrow which will see them operate high profile speed checks across the country.

During last year's event 927 drivers were caught speeding.

Gardaí are reminding us that 188 people died on our roads in 2016.

61 people have lost their lives in crashes so far this year, a decrease of 12 on this time last year.

Garda Derek Cloughley, from the Road Safety Unit, said they want people to slow down every day, not just today.

“We really have two simple asks. The first is to never travel faster than the posted speed limit. However if the road, weather or traffic conditions dictate, please reduce your speed even further.

“By doing that, by slowing down, we are making the roads safer for everybody.”