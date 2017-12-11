Latest: 22-year-old found dead in Ranelagh may have fallen from rooftop

Update 1.15pm: It is understood Gardaí are investigating whether a young man found dead in Ranelagh in Dublin may have fallen from a rooftop.

The 22-year-old was discovered with a head injury on a footpath near the Luas stop at 4.40am.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage to investigate what happened, but it is understood they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Earlier: 22-year-old man found dead on footpath in Ranelagh

The body of a man has been discovered in Ranelagh in Dublin.

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive with a head injury outside the Luas stop on Ranelagh Road at around 4.40am this morning.

He was taken to St James' Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The scene has been preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí say a review of CCTV and a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It is not being reported as suspicious activity.