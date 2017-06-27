Largest chicken processor in Ireland is sold for €70m to Swedish company

Irelands largest chicken processor is to be bought by a Swedish Company.

Manor Farm based in County Cavan, is one of the country's oldest businesses and employs over 800 people.

'Scandi Standard' is to purchase the company, involving an initial payment of around €70m, which includes settlement of debt.

Completion of the transaction will require approval by the company later in the summer.

The current owners will continue to run the business after the sale.