Large crowds expected to protest flood defences in Cork city

Large crowds are expected to turn out in Cork city today to protest against a major flood relief scheme.

The Save Cork City group says the €120m OPW project will destroy much of the historic Georgian quay walls and will impact hugely on business and tourism.

Campaigners are warning that the measures, which will take up to 10 years to complete, could also increase the flood risk in the city centre.

A 'human chain' will gather at 11am at Sullivan's Quay and 1pm in Fitzgerald's Park to highlight opposition to the scheme.

[social=faceook]https://www.facebook.com/savecorkcity/posts/393199384379045[/social]



To see this post on Facebook, click here.

Local architect Polly Magee says the scheme will cause huge damage and disruption.

Ms Magee said: "The city is going to be pretty damaged in the process as well.

"We're going to lose layers of history, stone quay walls, historic fabric to end up with a kind of homogenised effect losing connectivity with the River Lee.

Before the flood defences.

"Even Fitzgerald's Park where people are familiar with picnicking by the Lee has a proposal for a big line of embankments. We won't even see the water."