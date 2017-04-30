Large crowds expected in Dublin and Galway to show support for EU ahead of French election

Back to Ireland Home

Large crowds are expected on the streets of Dublin and Galway today to show their support for the European Union.

The second round of the French Presidential elections are just a week away, with Marine Le Pen saying she will take her country out of the EU if she wins.

Pierre Klein, from the Irish branch of Pulse of Europe, says they want to send a clear message to the French people about the benefits of staying in.

"One of the messages of the gathering will be stay with us,

rester avec nous.

"The idea is to be together, European citizens, and having a kind of positive message to the French people who are going to vote next week," he said.
KEYWORDS: eu, france, marine le pen, election

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland