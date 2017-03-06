Large crowds expected as funeral of 90-year-old Paddy Lyons takes place this morning

Back to Ireland Home

Large crowds are expected to attend the funeral of 90 year Paddy Lyons who was found dead in his Waterford home over a week ago.

Family and friends will gather at St Mary's Church in Ballysaggart at 11 o'clock this morning to bid farewell to the retired farmer.

26-year-old Ross Outram from Clonmel in Co Tipperary has been charged with his murder.

Local residents said Mr Lyons was a very active member of the community who would attend many events.

His body was discovered after his absence was noted at a recent funeral and neighbours became concerned for his well being

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland