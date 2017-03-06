Large crowds expected as funeral of 90-year-old Paddy Lyons takes place this morning
06/03/2017 - 07:49:27Back to Ireland Home
Large crowds are expected to attend the funeral of 90 year Paddy Lyons who was found dead in his Waterford home over a week ago.
Family and friends will gather at St Mary's Church in Ballysaggart at 11 o'clock this morning to bid farewell to the retired farmer.
26-year-old Ross Outram from Clonmel in Co Tipperary has been charged with his murder.
Local residents said Mr Lyons was a very active member of the community who would attend many events.
His body was discovered after his absence was noted at a recent funeral and neighbours became concerned for his well being
Join the conversation - comment here