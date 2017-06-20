Laois gardaí seize cannabis during house raid
20/06/2017 - 12:32:41Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €80,000 in Co Laois.
The discovery was made following a planned search at a house in the Portarlington area at 10.55pm last night.
The arrest was made at the scene.
The man, who is in his 50s, is currently detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Portlaoise Garda station.
Some images of Cannabis seized in Portarlington on 19th June 2017. pic.twitter.com/jJX0YJhBit— Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 20, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here