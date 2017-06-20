Laois gardaí seize cannabis during house raid

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €80,000 in Co Laois.

The discovery was made following a planned search at a house in the Portarlington area at 10.55pm last night.

The arrest was made at the scene.

The man, who is in his 50s, is currently detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Portlaoise Garda station.