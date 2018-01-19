Landlords dismiss 'opportunistic' call to extend notice period before evictions

There are calls for landlords to increase the length of notice given to tenants before they are evicted.

Currently the amount of notice depends on how long tenants have been renting.

If it is less than six months just 28 days are needed.

Advocates say three months should be the minimum for termination of tenancy.

The Residential Landlords Association has dismissed the calls as "populist and opportunistic".

However, Roisín Shortall of the Social Democrats says it is standard international practice.

She said: "We looked at what happens in other countries, generally speaking across Europe the minimum notice period is three months.

"That can actually go up to six months in many cases."

Fintan McNamara of the Residential Landlords Association says they are the ones being treated unfairly.

He said: "I think it's a populist and opportunistic endeavour on behalf of these two ladies in the Social Democrats.

"We've had recently the Anti-Austerity Alliance calling on tenants to actually break the law when are given valid notices, telling them to stay on. That is actually an offence."