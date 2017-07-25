Landlords defend asking for two months rent as deposit

Landlords are defending asking for two months rent as a deposit.

The Irish Property Owners' Association says there is no legal impediment on how much money they can request before granting tenancy.

It has emerged the country's largest landlord is asking for two months rent in deposit on Dublin properties earning €1,500 a month in rent.

Margaret McCormack from the IPOA says the tradition of a one-month deposit often does not cover costs when homes are damaged.

She said: "Property is a very expensive item and it has happened that they have substantially refurbished a property after it has been destroyed by a tenant.

"One month's rent would do very little to repair that damage."