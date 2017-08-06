Lack of 24/7 cath lab sees helicopter transport critical cardiac patient from Waterford to Cork
06/08/2017 - 14:19:28Back to Ireland Home
Rescue 117 has transported a critical cardiac patient from University Hospital Waterford to Cork University Hospital for treatment.
The search and rescue helicopter based at Waterford Airport provides rescue helicopter cover to the south-east coast.
Currently, there is only one cath lab at UHW which operates from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
The calls for a 24-hour facility in the region have continued since the findings of the independent Herity Report.
Join the conversation - comment here