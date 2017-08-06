Lack of 24/7 cath lab sees helicopter transport critical cardiac patient from Waterford to Cork

Rescue 117 has transported a critical cardiac patient from University Hospital Waterford to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The search and rescue helicopter based at Waterford Airport provides rescue helicopter cover to the south-east coast.

Currently, there is only one cath lab at UHW which operates from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

The calls for a 24-hour facility in the region have continued since the findings of the independent Herity Report.