Labour senator has said it is 'too little, too late' over auditing pay and equality at RTÉ

Plans by RTÉ to audit its pay and establish whether women are paid less for equal work have been labelled "too little, too late".

The claim comes from Labour senator Kevin Humphreys who has been released details of RTÉ pay increases under Freedom of Information.

The broadcaster has revealed that it paid "performance-related increments" to 207 managers last year, but insists wages were only increased after a performance review in each case.

Senator Humphreys has said the broadcaster needs to be more transparent about all of its wages and that RTE staff agree with him.

"Too little, too late. I think it has to be a clear commitment, I think they should publish all of the salaries over €100,000 inside RTÉ and should do that immediately," he said.

"I think it is the responsibility of the authority to do so and the board needs to step up to the mark and give that instruction not only for the sake of the public but for the staff at RTÉ."