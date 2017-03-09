Labour proposes bill to tackle gender pay gap

Labour wants companies to publish wage transparency surveys to tackle the gender pay gap.

Women on average earn 14% less than men, which is the equivalent of working one month of the year for free.

Under the new bill companies with more than 50 employees would have to regularly report on their gender pay levels.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin (pictured) says he does not believe the difference in wages is caused by legacy contracts.

Labour Leader and Justice spokesperson, Brendan Howlin TD, said that despite making strides over the years, Ireland still had some way to go towards achieving full gender equality in the workplace.

“Labour understands that there is a range of factors, including the issue of unconscious bias, which contributes to gender inequality in the workplace,” commented spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, Jan O’Sullivan.

“Throughout our new policy paper we outline that while there is no one-size-fits-all solution,steps can be taken to pave the way for full gender equality in the workplace. This must include pay, supporting women into work and tackling the glass ceiling effect,”concluded Deputy O'Sullivan.