Labour leader offers 'deepest sympathies' to Manchester Arena bombing victims and families

Update 10;30am: Labour Party Leader, Brendan Howlin TD, has expressed his sympathies with all those affected by last night’s attack at the Manchester Arena.

Deputy Howlin commented:"The news from Manchester is simply appalling. On behalf of my Party, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies with the victims, their families and the people of Manchester.

"Ireland has always had strong links with Manchester, and today more than ever we stand alongside the community there, as they mourn the needless loss of so many young lives.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency workers and all those local people in Manchester who we are hearing have been doing all they can to help in the aftermath of this atrocity.”

Update 10.05am: Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has offered her condolences to the people of Manchester following the "savage and shocking" attack of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Minister Fitzgerald said she had been speaking to the Garda Commissioner and there would be no change to the security assessment of Ireland.

The Tánaiste also said the attack "was a reminder that no-one can be considered immune from those whose hatred of our values drives such evil acts."

Update 10am: President Higgins has offered his sympathy, and that of the Irish people, to those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said: "This cowardly attack on innocent citizens will have appalled all those who care for democracy, freedom and the right to live and enjoy the public space.

Manchester has been home to the Irish and so many nationalities for centuries and at this terrible time I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but our solidarity.

Our thoughts in Ireland are with all of the people of Manchester and our neighbours throughout the United Kingdom at this time.

I am conveying this message to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and I will be writing formally to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth to convey the sympathy of the Irish people."

Earlier: The Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Foreign Affairs Minister Charlier Flanagan has offered their condolences to the victims and families affected by the terror attack at Manchester Arena last night.

No plans to raise alert levels here but security arrangements are constantly under review - Enda Kenny pic.twitter.com/AQTppHPtNP — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 23, 2017

In a statement released this morning Mr Kenny said: "The vile acts carried out in Manchester last night are a reminder of the depravity of the views held by the few.

"Those beliefs have no place in our society.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims, their families & all those affected by the atrocity in Manchester. We are heartbroken for all. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) May 23, 2017

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this atrocity. I am heartbroken for all.

"The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has also expressed sympathy for those affected by the terror incident in Manchester.

Shocking news from Manchester. Thoughts, & prayers with victims, survivors, families & community. Condolences & sympathy to those involved. https://t.co/pCuBnhDYfu — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) May 23, 2017

"My thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the UK especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester," he said.

Mr Flanagan said consular staff in Britain are not aware of any Irish citizens caught up in the terror attack. A helpline was being manned in Dublin for anyone with concerns about Irish people affected on +353 1 4082000.