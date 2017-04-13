Labour Court to issue recommendation on Bus Éireann dispute by lunchtime

The Labour Court is expected to issue a recommendation aimed at resolving the ongoing Bus Éireann strike by lunchtime today.

However unions say pickets will remain in place until the recommendation is delivered.

Bus Éireann has indicated that it will be Friday before services can be restored to commuters - who have now experienced three weeks of disruption.

Lorraine Higgins from Retail Excellence Ireland believes because the strike is not happening in Dublin - rural Ireland is being overlooked: "Certainly a sentiment that has been echoed by a number of our retailers, if this was happening in Dublin, the whole city would grind to a halt, and you would expect consequentially that something would have been done at an earlier stage.

"However there are all sorts of ramifications, it is not just retailers who are impacted, we have workers who are trying to get to work."