Labour Court recommendation due and Bus Eireann predict lunchtime tomorrow for buses return

2.25pm: Bus Éireann has said it could be lunchtime tomorrow before all buses are back on the roads.

The Labour Court is expected to issue a recommendation on the dispute around now - with unions saying they’ll lift the pickets as soon as that happens.

Management said last night that they were disappointed the strike still hadn’t been postponed.

Tánaiste and justice minister Frances Fitzgerald says she hopes this dispute will come to an end.

"We want to see a resolution and I’m encouraging all parties to be part of that.

Dermot O’Leary

Update 9am: Unions representing Bus Eireann drivers say they do not know if they will be willing to accept the Labour Court recommendation to end the strike.

It is due around lunchtime but the proposal is not legally binding.

The dispute over cost cutting plans at the transport firm has been ongoing now for 21 days, leaving commuters without rural services.

But the NBRU’s Dermot O’Leary says buses could be back on the roads soon: “We’ve committed to the Labour Court that as soon as the recommendation is written, then the pickets will be lifted.

“From there, people will be returning to work.

“The recommendation is not written yet or is being written as we speak, so it would be very difficult for the Labour Court to ask us to do something in advance of that.”

Earlier: The Labour Court will today issue a recommendation that could end a dispute which has cost a cash-strapped Bus Éireann €500,000 per day in lost fares and left passengers without services for 21 days, writes Stephen Rogers.

The court’s recommendation will likely see services resume tomorrow morning — but if unions reject its contents, the strikes could resume within a matter of days or weeks.

Before talks broke down at the Workplace Relations Commission on Tuesday morning, unions had offered €18m in savings along with an 11% increase in efficiencies.

According to the company, while progress was made and agreement reached to eliminate many work practice inefficiencies at the company, unions rejected an offer it made that would help to “deliver financial viability”.

Among the issues over which Bus Éireann management and unions remained at odds — and which will have to be included in the Labour Court recommendation — was the consolidated wage rate, incorporating premium and overtime payments into core pay. The company had offered €19.20, but unions were looking for between €22 and €23.

There is also an expectation that anything up to 300 staff, or one in eight of the company’s workforce, will leave the company in time as a result of any agreement that may emerge.

While normally a Labour Court process is quicker, it is believed the sides were delayed in yesterday’s session because, along with drivers, there were a number of other grades represented by five trade unions and the court needed clarity on each.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, said it still believes external actors — the Government and National Transport Authority — had a negative and undue influence on Bus Éireann management’s ability to negotiate an agreement.

Meanwhile, Siptu will today confirm the result of a ballot of its members at Dublin Bus in relation to taking strike action in support of Bus Éireann workers.

Yesterday, Brid Smith, a People Before Profit TD and former bus driver, tweeted: “delighted to hear that dublin bus drivers voted by 78% to support bus eireann. might wake up the minister and govt..Up the workers !”

In a statement later, the union’s organiser, John Murphy, said: “Union representatives are currently counting the ballot of all grades of Siptu members in Dublin Bus. This count will not be completed until tomorrow morning. Following the completion of the ballot, an official and correct result will then be released by the union.”