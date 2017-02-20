Knowing the difference between these real and fake logbooks could stop you buying a stolen car

Fake VLC Certificates or logbooks put car buyers at an increased risk for buying used cars.

"Car criminals are becoming more and more sophisticated in their forging abilities to fake vehicle registration certificates (VLC)," says car history report expert Justin Kavanagh from MyVehicle.ie.

"Unsuspecting motorists can send the Vehicle Licensing Certificates (VLC/logbook) of the second-hand vehicle that they recently purchased to the Department of Transport, only to have the Gardai call around to inform them that the car they bought is actually a stolen vehicle."

To the shock of the unsuspecting buyer, the vehicle is repossessed immediately losing the car and the money they paid for it.

If the ‘seller’ lets the buyer keep the VLC that should ring alarm bells too – the seller should always send it to the NVDF themselves.

Their key objective is to shift stolen cars and to do this, they need to match the identity of the stolen car they are selling to what seems to be a genuine certificate.

Some of these forgeries can be very convincing but there are some tell-tale signs to look out for to ascertain that the certificate is not a fake.

There are two easy ways to determine if the VLC is genuine or not.

Open up the document and hold it up to the light. You will clearly see a dashed line, security thread between page one and two. This thread says “TEASTAS CLARAITHE” in small writing and in negative on the dashed parts. On the fake document below you can clearly see there is no security thread running through the forged certificate.

The second easier way but possibly less reliable is to turn to the back page of the VLC and look for the colour changing thermochromatic ink circle on the signature line. This special ink changes colour from purple to white when you rub the circle (see below). When you place your finger on the circle for about five seconds the thermochromatic spot should have turned a white or lilac colour. However, this may not work in cold places or it might not work if some genuine certificates are not printed out right.

To make sure you buy a genuine used car and you do not fall victim to these car scammers, Justin recommends the following 7 tips: