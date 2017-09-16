Knife-wielding man ‘terrorised’ bus passengers

Gardaí have arrested a man who reportedly terrorised commuters yesterday on a bus travelling from Cork City to Tralee, Co Kerry, writes Dan Buckley of the Irish Examiner.

Passengers reacted in horror as the man took out a knife and began to wave it about in a threatening and abusive manner as the bus made its way from the city towards Macroom, en route to Kerry.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken off the bus and arrested by gardaí following the incident. He was taken into custody shortly before 3pm and was being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Macroom Garda Station.

Although passengers were traumatised, there were no serious injuries reported.

A knife was recovered by investigating gardaí and enquiries are ongoing.

This story first appeared in today's Irish Examiner.