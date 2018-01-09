Kingsmill survivor speaks out after Sinn Féin suspend Barry McElfuff over video
The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre has spoken out after Sinn Féin suspended Barry McElduff.
The Sinn Féin MP posted a video on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmill Massacre, with a loaf of Kingsmill branded bread on his head.
Survivor Alan Black says the Sinn Féin response is beggars belief.
He said: "A three month suspension on full pay, is that a punishment?
"That's a holiday."
- Digital Desk
