Kingsmill survivor speaks out after Sinn Féin suspend Barry McElfuff over video

Back to Ireland Home

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre has spoken out after Sinn Féin suspended Barry McElduff.

The Sinn Féin MP posted a video on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmill Massacre, with a loaf of Kingsmill branded bread on his head.

Survivor Alan Black says the Sinn Féin response is beggars belief.

He said: "A three month suspension on full pay, is that a punishment?

"That's a holiday."

Barry McElduff has been suspended from Sinn Féin.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Kingsmill, Sinhn Féin, Barry McElduff, Alan Black, Kingsmill Massacre

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland