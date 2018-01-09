Kingsmill massacre survivor calls on suspended Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff to resign following controversial video

Update: 10.50am: The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre has spoken out after Sinn Féin suspended Barry McElduff.

The Sinn Féin MP posed with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the 1976 attack .

The party have suspended him for three months.

Survivor Alan Black says Mr McElduff needs to resign.

He said: "I don't know when he recorded it but then he waited until four minutes past midnight on the anniversary of the boys' death and made fun of their deaths.

"Do you think three months is enough?

"Not me, I think if he has any principle left at all he should walk."

The Sinn Féin MP posted a video on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmill Massacre, with a loaf of Kingsmill branded bread on his head.

Survivor Alan Black says the Sinn Féin response is beggars belief.

He said: "A three month suspension on full pay, is that a punishment?

"That's a holiday."

