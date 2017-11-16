Kinahan-Hutch feud: Legal aid refused to man charged with conspiracy to murder

A judge has refused to grant legal aid to a man charged with conspiracy to murder without a full breakdown of social welfare payments made to him.

Liam Brannigan from Bride Street, Dublin 8 is one of four men who were arrested last week as part of a major operation by Gardaí investigating the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch feud.

He, along with Alan Wilson of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8, his cousin Luke Wilson of Cremona Road, Ballyfermot and Joseph Kelly of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 were brought before Dublin District Court on Monday under heavy armed guard charged with conspiring to murder Gary Hanley some time between September 15 and November 6.

They appeared before Cloverhill District Court today via video link.

Gardaí have objected to legal aid for Brannigan, and his solicitor made a fresh application today, but Judge Bernadette Owens refused to approve it until he provided the prosecution with a detailed breakdown of his social welfare payments for the past 12 months.

Judge Owens was told the DPP is still considering their files and a decision on how to proceed with their cases will be made when they appear before the court again next month.