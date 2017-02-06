Kinahan gang member one of two Irish men arrested in Amsterdam

Two Irish men have been arrested by police in the Netherlands, including a member of the Kinahan crime gang.

It follows an incident which happened at Rembrandt Square in central Amsterdam yesterday evening at around 8.45pm local time.

Four people - aged 23, two aged 29 and 37 - were arrested, and three guns were also discovered.

According to Dutch police, two Irish men were among those arrested, with two others from Britain.

One of the Irish men is a senior figure in the Kinahan crime cartel, according to media reports. The Irish men are reported to be from Drimnagh and Inchicore in Dublin.

The men are currently being held by Police and investigations are continuing.