Kilkenny teenage disco defends banning 'deplorable dresses' for girls

A teenage disco in Kilkenny has defended its strict dresscode for girls.

The Fusion Ball shared a post on Facebook ahead of its mid-term event, telling girls to wear knee-length dresses with no plunging necklines.

It said it was necessary to enforce the rules after the "deplorable dresses" at a previous disco.

To see this post on Facebook, click here

After the post sparked a huge backlash, the event page wrote: "We always asked for neat and discreet . But too many broke the rule. All we are asking for is the girls to be discreet."

It later stated the full terms of the dress code, saying that they wanted to ensure that children attend in a safe, supervised and fun environment.

To see this post on Facebook, click here