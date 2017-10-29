Kilkenny priest offering confessions after Ballyragget GAA video scandal

Back to Ireland Home

A Kilkenny priest has offered confessions to anyone who wants to come and talk about the Ballyragget video scandal.

On the back of their intermediate hurling success, the Ballyragget team were pictured celebrating with strippers.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that Fr. Tommy Murphy is "not very happy" that business is up 70% for both women in question, and believes that there "is salvation at the end of this."
KEYWORDS: Ballyragget

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland