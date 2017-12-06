Kildare school reopens after discovery of sinister shooting threat

A Kildare school reopens today after a shooting threat was found scrawled on a toilet wall.

The message claimed "1st Tuesday in December the shooter will come, no one will survive".

Texts were sent to parents of pupils at Scoil Dara in Kilcock on Monday night warning them not to turn up for class the next day.

Local Councillor Brendan Weld says the school was right to err on the side of caution.

"I suppose the board had no alternative only to take the action that they did, in the interests of all the pupils and the staff," he said.

"It may have been a prank, we don't know."

The decision to close the school yesterday was taken at a meeting late on Monday last by the Board of Management.

"As previously advised a safety concern was brought to the attention of the school on Monday, December 4th, 2017," a statement on the school website read.

"As student safety & welfare are paramount an emergency meeting of the Board of Management, on Monday night, decided to close the school for students on Tuesday December 5th, 2017.

"Following consultation with Gardaí and relevant agencies the school will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, December 6th 2017, for class at nine o’clock. Investigations are ongoing."