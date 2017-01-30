Kildare Gardaí find more weapons and drugs in Kinahan gang probe

Arms and drugs have been found in a house search by Gardaí investigating the Kinahan gang.

An AK47 assault rifle, along with magazines, were found along with up to 180 rounds of ammunition for a variety of weapons in the house in Sallinsbridge, Co Kildare.

They are also believed to have uncovered 30kg of heroin and cocaine.

They were hidden inside furniture and secret compartments inside the rented house.