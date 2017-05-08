Kildare family can now afford house after winning €1m in EuroMillions draw

A Kildare family is to go househunting after collecting €1m from National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

They scooped €1,005,000 on the EuroMillions "Ireland Only Raffle" last Friday with a Quick Pick ticket bought on the day of the draw at the Maxol Service Station on Sallins Road in Naas, Co. Kildare.

They are renting a small apartment at the moment, and thought they would never be able to afford their own home.

The winning dad had no doubt about how they are going to spend their new-found fortune.

He said: "We are currently renting a small apartment locally and we have been saving to buy a house but with the current house prices, we never thought we would be in a position to buy.

"We will pick up some brochures on the way home and start our search straight away."

He admitted his surprise at the €1m win as he was more intent on scooping the EuroMillions €75m jackpot.

"I genuinely didn’t know about the €1m raffle prize," he said.

He also said that they had been on tenterhooks all weekend after the Lotto app advised them on Saturday to contact the National Lottery offices.

He said: "We checked our numbers and we knew we hadn’t won the big jackpot. One of the kids spotted that €1m had been won locally and we didn’t dare to dream about the €1m until we confirmed it officially.

"We’ve been tearing our hair out all weekend. When we made the call to the National Lottery this morning, we went absolutely wild, it’s an unbelievable feeling."