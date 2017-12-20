Kieran Creaven dismissed from RTÉ after pleading guilty to attempted grooming

RTÉ has dismissed Kieran Creaven from his role as sports producer with the national broadcaster.

It follows Creaven pleading guilty earlier this week to charges of attempted grooming and trying to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Creaven has admitted sex offences after he was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters when he travelled to the UK to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

They live-streamed the encounter on the internet.

At Leeds Crown Court, Kieran Creaven, 55, admitted attempting to meet a child following grooming for a sexual purpose and of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, namely kissing and cuddling.

Creaven flew from Ireland to Leeds to meet up with the "girl" at The Queens Hotel.

The offences were said to have taken place from July 1 - when the defendant first contacted the "girl" online - to November 18 when he arrived at the hotel in the city.

He was released on bail to be sentenced on February 12.

At a hearing in November, prosecutor Jill Seddon told Leeds Magistrates' Court that Creaven, of Dublin, said in one message that he "felt horny" and that he also sent a photograph of an erect penis.

The 54-year-old with an address in Dublin had been suspended from duty at RTÉ pending the outcome of the case.

He was arrested and charged last month.

The judge told him he would get credit for his early plea when he returned for sentencing next year on 12 February, according to RTÉ.