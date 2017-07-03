Kids who have Leap Cards can travel for free as part of new scheme

Kids who have a Leap Card will be able to use public transport for free from today.

It is part of a new scheme rolled out by the National Transport Authority.

Free travel will automatically apply to any holder of a Child Leap Card when the card is presented.

The promotion covers the vast majority of public transport journeys in the state.

This scheme will be rolled out on all Dublin Bus routs, Luas services, DART and commuter trains and some Bus Eireann routs.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross says this is a fantastic initiative from the National Transport Authority, which he hopes will encourage lots of families to avail of public transport this summer.

While, Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority said this promotion doesn't just apply to Dublin.

Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford are also included.

If you don't have a Child Leap Card a limited stock is now available at locations including Connolly, Heuston and Pearse Train Stations.

The scheme runs from today right through to Sunday July 16.