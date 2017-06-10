Kerry poet dies after currach capsizes off coast of Spain

A well-known Kerry man has died off the north-east coast of Spain.

Domhnall Mac a tSíthigh or Danny Sheehy as he was also was known, was rowing in a west Kerry style currach with three other boatmen, including Hothouse Flowers singer Liam Ó Maonlaí when the craft capsized.

Beannacht Dé le nár gcara dílis Danny Mac Síthigh a fuair bás ar chósta na Poirtingéile tráthnona inné. pic.twitter.com/t2gWophTcA — Saol o Dheas RnaG (@saolodheas) June 10, 2017

Mr Sheehy, who was in his 60s, was thrown into the water at the mouth of the river Minho.

He had been taking part in the 2,500km Camino voyage from Ireland to Spain.

Singer Glen Hansard and artist Liam Holden were also involved in various stages of the voyage.

Mr Sheehy and three others in the naomhóg, had been rowing off the northeastern coast of Spain.

The three others in the naomhóg - musician Breandán Ó Beaglaoi, Paul Ó Duinnín and Hothouse Liam Ó Maonlaí - were taken to hospital but are understood not to be seriously injured.

Mr Sheehy is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

From Baile an Fheirteáraigh, the Corca Dhuibhne native was a well known poet, historian, author and Irish language advocate.

A skilled boatman, he once circumnavigated the coast of Ireland in a naomhóg with fellow West Kerry native Ger Ó Cíobháin.