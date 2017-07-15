Kerry man raises €100,000 for charity by running 24 marathons in 24 days

A Kerry man has completed 24 marathons in 24 days, raising €100,000 for charity in the process.

Shane Finn completed run number 24 today, crossing the finish line in Dingle to a hero's welcome.

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh, former Ireland international Packie Bonner and more have all been in lent their support.

Great to cross Blennerville Bridge today and cross into West Kerry! One more marathon to Dingle tomorrow! 🏃🏻👊🏻☘️ .. Going well! @SBHIreland pic.twitter.com/sOdmWmB7iQ — Shane Finn (@_shanefinn) July 14, 2017

Shane thanked his parents for their support.

"College didn't work out for me and running turned me into the man I am now," he said.

"It made me figure out that I could achieve things for myself.

"I suppose I started this journey for myself when I was 17, and I'm still at it.

"I want to say thanks to my Mam and Dad for turning me into the man I am today."