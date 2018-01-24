Kerry hotel tops TripAdvisor poll for 2018

A five star hotel in Kerry has been named the best in Ireland.

The Killarney Park hotel came in at number one in TripAdvisor's annual Travellers' Choice Awards for 2018.

Harvey's Point in Lough Eske in Donegal came in second, with Ashford Castle in Co Mayo in third.

Castlewood House in Dingle was voted the third best bargain hotel in the world, while Ballyfin Demesne in Ballyfin, Co. Laois, comes seventh in the world's Top 25 small hotels.