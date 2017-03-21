Kerry family awarded biggest settlement in the State for son who suffered brain damage at birth

The High Court has approved a €17.8m final settlement to the family of a Kerry boy who suffered severe brain damage at birth.

Tadhg Costello, who is nearly 11 and from Killorglin, has cerebral palsy and is totally dependent on others for all his needs.

Due to a delay in his delivery and an acknowledged failure to treat his case as an emergency, Tadhg suffered severe brain damage when he was born in Kerry General Hospital on May 25, 2006

He now needs round-the-clock care, cannot speak or move his limbs and is confined to a wheelchair.

It took nine years for the HSE to admit liability and an interim settlement of €2.8m was made in March 2015.

An additional lump sum of €15m was approved by the High Court today following negotiations between Tadhg’s parents and the HSE.

The settlement is the highest award on record and will be held and managed by the High Court to be used for whatever care Tadhg needs for the rest of his life.