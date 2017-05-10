Kerry: Cyclist killed in collision with tractor

A 40-year-old woman has died in a collision on the Killarney by-pass in Kerry.

The woman was cycling a bike which hit a tractor towing agricultural equipment on the M22, the main Cork to Tralee Road, at 7pm today.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been informed, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.