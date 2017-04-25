Kerry Councillor wants dog nappies designed to tackle 'serious issue' of dog fouling in county
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the development of dog nappies.
Dog fouling continues to be a problem throughout the county, despite Kerry County Council having an awareness campaign, with regular patrols by litter wardens.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O'Shea called dog fouling a serious issue, saying it is particularly dangerous for children in open green areas, and he believes owners picking up waste in plastic bags is unhygienic.
He told Radio Kerry that a nappy, like horse nappies used by Killarney jarveys, could be a solution.
He said: "I would call on the Minister or those in power that they would look at a company that would design nappies for dogs.
"It is definitely unhygienic for any person carrying a dog for a walk to be scooping up after a foul and to be carrying it around with them until they find a suitable bin."
