Kerry Councillor wants dog nappies designed to tackle 'serious issue' of dog fouling in county

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the development of dog nappies.

Dog fouling continues to be a problem throughout the county, despite Kerry County Council having an awareness campaign, with regular patrols by litter wardens.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael O'Shea called dog fouling a serious issue, saying it is particularly dangerous for children in open green areas, and he believes owners picking up waste in plastic bags is unhygienic.

He told Radio Kerry that a nappy, like horse nappies used by Killarney jarveys, could be a solution.

He said: "I would call on the Minister or those in power that they would look at a company that would design nappies for dogs.

"It is definitely unhygienic for any person carrying a dog for a walk to be scooping up after a foul and to be carrying it around with them until they find a suitable bin."