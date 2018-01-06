Kerry Cllr calls for HSE to clarify cancelled surgery reports

A Kerry County Councillor has called on the HSE to clarify reports of cancelled surgeries in University Hospital Kerry.



Toiréasa Ferris says she received reports that all scheduled surgeries have been cancelled at the hospital, due to the ongoing crisis over the shortage of beds.



She says patients have to, already, spend unacceptably long periods on waiting lists, and for them to be now told that planned surgeries are being cancelled is shattering.



Councillor Ferris is calling on the HSE and UHK management to clarify the situation.



She said: "We received information yesterday afternoon that all surgeries are to be cancelled indefinitely because of the beds crisis.



"It’s very difficult to get confirmation, so we want management to immediately clarify whether this is the case.



"We also want them to make a public statement on how they plan to address with the added crisis that this is going to cause for the hospital."



