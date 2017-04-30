Kenny: 'Very pleased' about possibility of entire island of Ireland being a member of EU

The Taoiseach says the Brexit guidelines agreed by EU leaders clearly recognise the unique and specific challenges faced by Ireland.

Speaking after yesterday's summit meeting in Brussels, Enda Kenny says it is a huge endorsement of the Government’s approach, which involved more than 400 meetings at political and official level over the past ten months.

He says the guidelines appreciate Ireland's need to avoid a hard border, to protect the Common Travel Area and to maintain the benefits and commitments of the Peace Process.

"The minutes of the meeting will record a very clear statement about the potential of the Good Friday Agreement to achieve a United Ireland some time in the future, by consent, if people so wish.

"It also means that the European Council has given unanimous support that if such an eventuality takes place that the entire island of Ireland will be recognised as being a member of the European Union.

"I have to say I'm very pleased about that," he said.