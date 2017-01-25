Kenny open to Commission of Investigation into Stardust disaster

Enda Kenny has said he is open to holding a new Commission of Investigation into the Stardust disaster.

But the Taoiseach says the inquiry can only be held if new evidence is brought forward to justify it.

The Dáil is due to debate a new motion on the subject tonight, with some of the government's own ministers clamouring for an inquiry to be approved.

Enda Kenny says new evidence will have to be evaluated before a commission could be ordered: "I don't see any difficulty in having the Government meet with the families here, but you will appreciate I don't know the evidence that is new evidence and I am quite willing to have a commission of investigation where that evidence needs to be examined."