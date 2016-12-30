Kenny: 'No election in the foreseeable future'

The Taoiseach says a general election next year is the last thing on his mind.

Enda Kenny said the minority coalition has a three-year confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáil.

The Taoiseach is also the longest serving politician in the Dáil and says making predictions about elections is not always easy.

"For me, I do not see an election at all in the foreseeable future," he said.

"Experience is one thing; assessment is another. In the US, the Democratic party spent over $1bn in trying to determine that question (who would win the recent election) in advance, and they were not able to do so."