KBC have more than 60% of struggling customers on loan restructure

KBC bosses say they have offered to restructure loans for 95% of customers who are struggling with repayments.

The bank's latest results show it is continuing to increase its market share in this country with more than a quarter of a million customers here.

KBC was forced to write off more unsustainable debts this summer after a landmark court battle with a Drogheda family who had fallen behind on their mortgage.

KBC's Chief Financial Officer Des McCarthy says they are trying to assist those who are in financial trouble.

“Well over 95% of our customers have been offered a restructuring. We have about 60% of our customers, or more, who actually on a restructure and are paying us either interest only or interest in part capital,” he said.

“The customers that we haven’t dealt with to date are the ones who haven’t engaged with us,” he added.