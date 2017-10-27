Katie Ascough: 'I fought the good fight. I have respected the law', SU President to be impeached

The president of UCD Student Union is to be impeached following a referendum.

69% of the approximately 6,000 turnout voted in favour of removing Katie Ascough from office.

The pro-life activist had come under fire for removing information about abortion services from the college's student handbook.

She had maintained she had legal concerns about publishing price lists and web sites that sell abortion pills.

Ascough, with a voter turnout of 27%, will be the first UCD SU President to be impeached, according to University Times.

"I fought the good fight. I have been open and honest. I have respected the law," she said.

She said universities cannot function without “respect for those with different beliefs”.