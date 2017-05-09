Kathleen O'Toole to chair Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland

The former head of the Garda Inspectorate, Kathleen O'Toole, is to chair the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Ms. O'Toole, who is currently Chief of the Seattle Police Department in the US held the position of Chief Inspector of the Garda Inspectorate between 2006 and 2012.

She was formerly the Commissioner of the Boston Police and was also a member of the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern Ireland.

The Commission will examine all aspects of policing including the functions currently carried out by An Garda Síochána.

The Tánaiste, Frances Fitzgerald, is finalising the terms of reference and expects to bring them to Cabinet shortly.