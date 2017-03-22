Katherine Zappone to send independent medical expert to assess Ibrahim Halawa

The government is to send an independent medical expert to assess Ibrahim Halawa in prison in Egypt

The Dubliner's health is understood to be deteriorating rapidly - his family have said he is receiving glucose injections to keep him alive.

The 21-year-old has been detained since August 2013.

His trial is listed for hearing in Cairo today along with almost 500 others, however it has already been postponed 19 times.

The Children's Minister has said it is now time to do things we have not tried before in order to get Ibrahim Halawa home.

“In light of the discussion that ensued at cabinet, and colleagues sharing a concern, we have decided we will look to have an independent medical expert be given access to Ibrahim Halawa in the Egyptian prison.”