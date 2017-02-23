Katherine Zappone to meet Tusla and discuss ‘deep concerns’ relating to Maurice McCabe case

The Children's Minister is to meet with the board of Tusla tomorrow.

The CEO of the Child and Family Agency told an Oireachtas committee yesterday there was no evidence of malice in the case of whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The agency is facing three separate investigations into the controversy.

Katherine Zappone (pictured) is to outline her position to the board on how the mistakes at Tusla should be investigated.

“I have of course deep concerns in relation to what has gone on,” Ms Zappone said. “I am meeting with the board of Tusla tomorrow in order to look at some of these issues as well as to continue the conversation about the establishment of a statutory investigation that is being conducted by HIQA.

“It is a very significant piece of work and I think it is an appropriate way to respond.”