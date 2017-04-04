Katherine Zappone pledges to give all minors going into care a guardian in court

Charity Barnardos has welcomed a pledge from the Children's Minister to give all minors going into care a guardian in court.

Katherine Zappone made the commitment as she announced a full review of the Childcare Act.

Fergus Finlay of Barnardos says it is a positive move for children in crisis situations.

"What we wanted to do as part of that legislation is to ensure that every child has a right to a guardian.

"I know her commitment is to do that and it's now a question of finding practical value for money ways to do that," he said.

Minister Zappone, speaking ahead of the Barnardo's conference Getting the Balance Right, said: "We are at a key moment in our efforts to protect the most vulnerable in our country."

"It is a quarter of a century since the introduction of the Child Care Act. It is now time to revisit our laws, regulations and policies to examine where we can do better for our children," she said.