Katherine Zappone: Kenny should tackle issues with Trump face to face

The Children's Minister says it may be useful for Enda Kenny to raise concerns over Donald Trump's immigration ban with him in person.

Katherine Zappone is calling for an investigation into whether or not implementing the ruling here is illegal.

It's being enforced at pre-clearance areas of Dublin and Shannon Airports and the US Embassy says anyone who has a visa interview booked and is from one of the barred countries shouldn't attend their appointment.

Minister Zappone says she wants the annual St Patrick's day trip to the White House kept under review: "President Trump continues to roll out policies, that are highly questionable and in this case really blocking people's equality and freedom.

"These are the type of things that I would like to see our Taoiseach raise with President Trump, it is maybe useful to do that face to face, that's why I am saying it should be kept under review."