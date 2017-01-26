Katherine Zappone: Ireland does not have a record to be proud of for protecting refugees

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone has said Ireland, Europe and the international community do not have a record to be proud of when it comes to the protection of refugees.

The Minister, who recently visited migrant camps in Greece, was launching a report by the Immigrant Council of Ireland into the struggles of refugees on their journey from conflict zones to safety in Europe.

In it, the report details testimonies about physical violence and severe lack of access to medical supplies for injured and pregnant women during their escape.

Katherine Zappone says she'll be bringing the report to cabinet: "We could probably do better in really acknowledging what they have gone through and that is why this report is so important.

"It provides more information in that regard in very graphic ways, and I am going to be bringing it to my cabinet minister Fitzgerald, as well as other members of the cabinet to ensure that we become aware of what they have gone through."