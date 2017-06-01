Katherine Zappone in favour of examining other mother and baby home sites

The Children's Minister says she would like to see if examinations at the sites of other mother and baby homes could be done.

Katherine Zappone announced the appointment of a forensic archaeologist to decide what is possible at the Tuam site in Co Galway.

She told the Dáil she hopes to build consensus among survivors about what should happen next.

She told reporters this evening she is personally in favour of examining other mother and baby homes.

"If there is the possibility for remains of children that are unidentified in other homes, in terms of what I've heard and what I feel, yes I would like to see the possibility of work done in that regard," she said.

"That's why what we're trying to do in Tuam is so significant and frankly it's unparallelled throughout the world."