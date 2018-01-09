Karen Bradley's first day as Northern Secretary one year on from collapse of Stormont

It is the first full day for the new Northern Secretary exactly a year to the day since the collapse of Stormont.

Karen Bradley was appointed yesterday after James Brokenshire resigned on health grounds.

In the past 12 months Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to reach an agreement on power-sharing which fell apart after an energy scandal.

It is being claimed that Northern Ireland has had a "wasted year".

Today also marks one year since Martin McGuinness' resignation as Deputy First Minister.

Alliance Deputy Leader, Stephen Farry says there needs to be a fresh approach.

He said: "Expect things like an independent chair coming in, someone who can drive the talks forward and also challenge parties when they seem to be dragging their feet or being unreasonable."

