Justice Minister wants to end 'scourge' of gangland killings in Dublin

The Justice Minister says he wants to end the 'scourge' of gangland killings in Dublin.

Charlie Flanagan says he's discussed funding for the gardaí with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in order to keep large numbers of officers working on the issue.

The Minister also announced funding for text alert and CCTV schemes to tackle rural crime.

Minister Flanagan says gangland crime needs to be tackled following two recent murders in the capital.

He said: "I would be very keen to ensure that current levels of garda activity are maintained, which obviously presents a challenge from a financial point of view.

"But I need to ensure working closely with An Garda Síochána that communities are safe and that we can ultimately rid ourselves of what is a scourge of gangland killings, too many, too frequently.