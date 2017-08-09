Justice Minister: Trump's rhetoric around North Korea 'unhelpful and scary'

The Justice Minister has said the rhetoric used by President Trump around North Korea has been "unhelpful and scary".

It comes as tensions continue to simmer between both states after President Trump warned the Asian state that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatens the United States.

Pyongyang reacted by claiming it was "carefully examining" a plan to strike Guam - an island territory in Micronesia and the site of a US military base.

Charlie Flanagan said the language used by President Trump has been "unhelpful" and should be toned down.

"It is entirely unhelpful, the type of language that has been used, the threats that we are now hearing, and I believe it's important in the context of international relations that any disputes or differences of opinion can be dealt with around the table.

"I believe it's important that the current language be scaled down, and that the current threat be weakened.

He said that all states who encounter differences should should settle disputes through round table discussion and "not the type of megaphone diplomacy which in the circumstances of recent times is entirely unhelpful and scary".